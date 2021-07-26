Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Upper

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.23B, closed the recent trade at $13.75 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -387.27% off its 52-week high price of $67.00 and 67.93% above the 52-week low of $4.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the TLRY stock price touched $13.75 or saw a rise of 7.66%. Year-to-date, Tilray Inc. shares have moved 64.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed -22.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.27 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 90.76% from the levels at last check today.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.70% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $562.41 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $562.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 32.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.30%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.99% with a share float percentage of 8.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.97 million shares worth more than $57.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.16 million and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 6.97 million shares of worth $57.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $16.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.