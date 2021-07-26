Wall Street Was Disappointed By Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s -4.45% Stock Price Decline

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has seen 12.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.75B, closed the recent trade at $119.08 per share which meant it lost -$5.54 on the day or -4.45% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -71.52% off its 52-week high price of $204.25 and 77.82% above the 52-week low of $26.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Sporting -4.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the FUTU stock price touched $119.08 or saw a rise of 19.34%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 172.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed -26.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1477.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1079.27 while the price target rests at a high of $1854.33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1457.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -806.34% from the levels at last check today.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Futu Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 175.37%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 211.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.73 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.45 million and $40.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 198.10% for the current quarter and 281.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 709.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.03%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.70% with a share float percentage of 32.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 3.34 million shares worth more than $530.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 3.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, with the holding of over 3.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $522.25 million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $78.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $50.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.