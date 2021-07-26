Unilever PLC Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.81B, closed the last trade at $57.00 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The UL stock price is -12.09% off its 52-week high price of $63.89 and 8.81% above the 52-week low of $51.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unilever PLC (UL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Sporting 2.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the UL stock price touched $57.00 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Unilever PLC shares have moved -5.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have changed -4.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48.15 while the price target rests at a high of $75.66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.53% from current levels.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unilever PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.89%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.90%.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.98 at a share yield of 3.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.09%.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.15% with a share float percentage of 9.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unilever PLC having a total of 1,110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.85 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $747.95 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 5.8 million shares of worth $338.13 million while later fund manager owns 5.48 million shares of worth $306.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.