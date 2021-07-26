SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) Shares Are Up 50.43% YTD

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.30M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 13.82% during that session. The SGRP stock price is -21.39% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 61.85% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.78K shares.

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Sporting 13.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the SGRP stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 1.7%. Year-to-date, SPAR Group Inc. shares have moved 50.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) have changed 22.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 38480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.36% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.90% over the past 5 years.

SGRP Dividends

SPAR Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.83% with a share float percentage of 17.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPAR Group Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RBF Capital, LLC with over 0.89 million shares worth more than $1.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, RBF Capital, LLC held 4.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 72091.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.