SLM Corporation (SLM) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.87B, closed the last trade at $19.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The SLM stock price is -12.63% off its 52-week high price of $21.40 and 65.47% above the 52-week low of $6.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SLM Corporation (SLM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the SLM stock price touched $19.00 or saw a rise of 7.45%. Year-to-date, SLM Corporation shares have moved 53.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) have changed -3.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.79% from current levels.

SLM Corporation (SLM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SLM Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.05%, compared to 6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 263.60% and -59.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $335.5 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $346.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $348.77 million and $363.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.80% for the current quarter and -4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 72.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

SLM Dividends

SLM Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.34% with a share float percentage of 105.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SLM Corporation having a total of 465 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.55 million shares worth more than $656.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $545.17 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 9.47 million shares of worth $170.21 million while later fund manager owns 9.16 million shares of worth $180.06 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.