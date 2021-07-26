Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) has seen 2.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.93M, closed the recent trade at $8.76 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.52% during that session. The IPA stock price is -280.59% off its 52-week high price of $33.34 and 42.92% above the 52-week low of $5.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) trade information

Sporting 2.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the IPA stock price touched $8.76 or saw a rise of 46.81%. Year-to-date, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. shares have moved -42.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) have changed 31.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -151.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -151.14% from the levels at last check today.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.78% over the past 6 months.

IPA Dividends

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.21% with a share float percentage of 7.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ingalls & Snyder with over 0.52 million shares worth more than $5.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Ingalls & Snyder held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 0.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.69 million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 10163.0 shares of worth $99190.0 while later fund manager owns 6816.0 shares of worth $53301.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.