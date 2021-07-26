Shares In Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) -34.23% Down, YTD

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.54M, closed the last trade at $9.99 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The SEED stock price is -183.08% off its 52-week high price of $28.28 and 29.03% above the 52-week low of $7.09. The 3-month trading volume is 461.74K shares.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Sporting 0.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the SEED stock price touched $9.99 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, Origin Agritech Limited shares have moved -34.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) have changed 6.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $140.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1301.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1301.4% from current levels.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.88% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.90% over the past 5 years.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on July 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.24% with a share float percentage of 4.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Origin Agritech Limited having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 85957.0 shares worth more than $1.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 67086.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 million and represent 1.18% of shares outstanding.