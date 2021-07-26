Qualtrics International Inc. (XM): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.70B, closed the last trade at $38.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The XM stock price is -50.66% off its 52-week high price of $57.28 and 22.78% above the 52-week low of $29.36. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Sporting -0.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the XM stock price touched $38.02 or saw a rise of 7.25%. Year-to-date, Qualtrics International Inc. shares have moved -16.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) have changed 2.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.58% from current levels.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qualtrics International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.90%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.63 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $246.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 67.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.82% with a share float percentage of 113.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qualtrics International Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 22.52 million shares worth more than $741.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 25.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 3.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.21 million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 3.91 million shares of worth $128.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $44.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.