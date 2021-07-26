MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.12M, closed the recent trade at $3.90 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The YGMZ stock price is -1387.18% off its 52-week high price of $58.00 and 6.15% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 518.95K shares.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the YGMZ stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 7.58%. Year-to-date, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares have moved -61.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) have changed -16.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.46% over the past 6 months.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 74.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 2.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 35914.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 27529.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 12582.0 shares of worth $58506.0 while later fund manager owns 5623.0 shares of worth $25809.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.