Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX): What Is Good About Stock?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The METX stock price is -2246.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.50. The 3-month trading volume is 7.77 million shares.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the METX stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 32.43%. Year-to-date, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares have moved -74.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) have changed -48.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -500.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -500.0% from the levels at last check today.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.37% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.58 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 26 and August 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.55% with a share float percentage of 9.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 60105.0 shares of worth $58325.0 while later fund manager owns 24844.0 shares of worth $42483.0 as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.