KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) investors to reap big returns again

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 18.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.19B, closed the recent trade at $27.42 per share which meant it lost -$6.38 on the day or -18.88% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -189.57% off its 52-week high price of $79.40 and 4.63% above the 52-week low of $26.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting -18.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the BEKE stock price touched $27.42 or saw a rise of 28.2%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -33.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $460.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $213.34 while the price target rests at a high of $556.21. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1928.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -678.05% from the levels at last check today.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.42%, compared to 8.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.75%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.94% with a share float percentage of 31.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 104.53 million shares worth more than $5.96 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 11.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 20.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 billion and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 4.46 million shares of worth $274.32 million while later fund manager owns 3.44 million shares of worth $179.03 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.