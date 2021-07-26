Investor Confidence Shakens After Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Share Prices Loss -$1.09

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 2.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.39M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -31.23% during that session. The NVFY stock price is -212.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.49 and 39.58% above the 52-week low of $1.45. The 3-month trading volume is 825.37K shares.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Sporting -31.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the NVFY stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 56.36%. Year-to-date, Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares have moved 0.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) have changed -19.73%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.99% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.60% over the past 5 years.

NVFY Dividends

Nova LifeStyle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.20% with a share float percentage of 8.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nova LifeStyle Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 42072.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 42072.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 18912.0 shares of worth $51629.0 as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.