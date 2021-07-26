Investor Confidence Is Shaken After ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.35

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.47B, closed the recent trade at $36.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -36.86% off its 52-week high price of $49.90 and 68.9% above the 52-week low of $11.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -3.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the ZIM stock price touched $36.46 or saw a rise of 9.39%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved 228.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -15.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.50 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.32% from the levels at last check today.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.77 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.53% with a share float percentage of 48.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are King Street Capital Management, LP with over 5.02 million shares worth more than $122.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, King Street Capital Management, LP held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 4.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.82 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Evermore Global Value Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Issachar Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 23500.0 shares of worth $0.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.