Investor Confidence Dwindles After ATA Creativity Global. (NASDAQ: AACG) Shares Gain By About 0.8

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.60M, closed the last trade at $4.13 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 24.02% during that session. The AACG stock price is -378.21% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 75.54% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 884.70K shares.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

Sporting 24.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the AACG stock price touched $4.13 or saw a rise of 3.28%. Year-to-date, ATA Creativity Global shares have moved 247.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) have changed 39.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 12190.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.38% from current levels.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 205.93% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 40.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AACG Dividends

ATA Creativity Global is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.57% with a share float percentage of 0.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATA Creativity Global having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 84700.0 shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 77244.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.