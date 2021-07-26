Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Shares Have Declined -1.16% Year To Date

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.44M, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -8.09% during that session. The NTEC stock price is -209.68% off its 52-week high price of $10.56 and 35.48% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Sporting -8.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the NTEC stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 20.7%. Year-to-date, Intec Pharma Ltd shares have moved -1.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have changed -8.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -281.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -281.23% from current levels.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intec Pharma Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.28%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.00% and 306.30% for the next quarter.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

NTEC Dividends

Intec Pharma Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.40% with a share float percentage of 23.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intec Pharma Ltd having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $1.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 9.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.53 million and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.19% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $1.67 million while later fund manager owns 15089.0 shares of worth $65938.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.