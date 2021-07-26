IMV Inc. (IMV) Shares Are Down -67.47% So Far This Year

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has seen 9.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.51M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 18.12% during that session. The IMV stock price is -251.53% off its 52-week high price of $5.73 and 19.63% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.48K shares.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

Sporting 18.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the IMV stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, IMV Inc. shares have moved -47.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have changed -26.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -758.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.7% from current levels.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IMV Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.33%, compared to 16.70% for the industry.

IMV Dividends

IMV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.90% with a share float percentage of 22.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMV Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 7.45 million shares worth more than $24.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Ruffer LLP held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.89 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Discovery Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.33 million while later fund manager owns 26492.0 shares of worth $87953.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.