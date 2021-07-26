How Will Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX: XTNT) Perform In Months To Come?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.30M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -9.02% during that session. The XTNT stock price is -443.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.58 and 41.32% above the 52-week low of $0.71. The 3-month trading volume is 758.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) trade information

Sporting -9.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the XTNT stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 34.59%. Year-to-date, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares have moved 1.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) have changed -29.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -21.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 17.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.36% from current levels.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.02 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 60.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

XTNT Dividends

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.94% with a share float percentage of 96.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 72.87 million shares worth more than $171.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 84.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.76 million while later fund manager owns 50000.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.