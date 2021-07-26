How Is The PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) has seen 18.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.25M, closed the last trade at $4.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The PRFX stock price is -96.25% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 45.5% above the 52-week low of $2.18. The 3-month trading volume is 975.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Sporting -1.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the PRFX stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 48.98%. Year-to-date, PainReform Ltd. shares have moved -10.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) have changed 32.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -150.0% from current levels.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.11% over the past 6 months.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.57% with a share float percentage of 59.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PainReform Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.84 million shares worth more than $3.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.