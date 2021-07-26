How Is The InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.72M, closed the last trade at $4.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -6.68% during that session. The NSPR stock price is -412.7% off its 52-week high price of $22.20 and 6.7% above the 52-week low of $4.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 661.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) trade information

Sporting -6.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the NSPR stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 36.51%. Year-to-date, InspireMD Inc. shares have moved -15.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) have changed -16.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.50 while the price target rests at a high of $16.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -281.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -281.06% from current levels.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

NSPR Dividends

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.43% with a share float percentage of 15.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InspireMD Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $2.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 99768.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 1667.0 shares of worth $8524.0 while later fund manager owns 1440.0 shares of worth $14521.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.