How Is Star Equity Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: STRR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 15.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.70M, closed the last trade at $3.89 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 10.20% during that session. The STRR stock price is -38.82% off its 52-week high price of $5.40 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 367.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

Sporting 10.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the STRR stock price touched $3.89 or saw a rise of 16.7%. Year-to-date, Star Equity Holdings Inc. shares have moved 8.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) have changed 39.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.39% from current levels.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.32 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.05 million and $30.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 179.80% for the current quarter and -11.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.02% with a share float percentage of 10.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Star Equity Holdings Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 4.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 52747.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 36396.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.