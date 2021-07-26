Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.43B, closed the last trade at $36.27 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The PEAK stock price is -0.28% off its 52-week high price of $36.37 and 29.67% above the 52-week low of $25.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the PEAK stock price touched $36.27 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares have moved 19.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have changed 7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.76, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.53% from current levels.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.05%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 183.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480.03 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $470.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $591.63 million and $597.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.90% for the current quarter and -21.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.70%.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 3.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.16% with a share float percentage of 98.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthpeak Properties Inc. having a total of 876 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.0 million shares worth more than $2.7 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the holding of over 70.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.23 billion and represent 13.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.52% shares in the company for having 24.34 million shares of worth $835.9 million while later fund manager owns 15.2 million shares of worth $482.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.