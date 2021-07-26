EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) has seen 14.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.29M, closed the recent trade at $3.59 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 14.70% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -441.5% off its 52-week high price of $19.44 and 17.55% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 501.33K shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting 14.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the EZGO stock price touched $3.59 or saw a rise of 11.36%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -82.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -18.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.49% with a share float percentage of 1.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EZGO Technologies Ltd. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trellus Management Company, LLC with over 50000.0 shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Trellus Management Company, LLC held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 12585.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74377.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.