Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 0.86%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $402.39M, closed the recent trade at $3.53 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -285.27% off its 52-week high price of $13.60 and 33.71% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the SOLO stock price touched $3.53 or saw a rise of 5.87%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved -43.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -20.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.88 while the price target rests at a high of $14.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -320.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -208.22% from the levels at last check today.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.74%, compared to 27.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.90% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 928.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.01% with a share float percentage of 16.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 7.04 million shares worth more than $33.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 21.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.13 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 19.76% shares in the company for having 6.39 million shares of worth $23.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $1.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.