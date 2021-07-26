DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.88%

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 4.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32B, closed the last trade at $6.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The DBRG stock price is -28.55% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and 73.96% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.65 million shares.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the DBRG stock price touched $6.76 or saw a rise of 7.4%. Year-to-date, DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares have moved 40.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) have changed -17.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.74% from current levels.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 103.61%, compared to -2.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.40% over the past 5 years.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.98% with a share float percentage of 92.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalBridge Group Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company.