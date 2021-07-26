Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 3.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.40B, closed the last trade at $12.43 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The DB stock price is -23.41% off its 52-week high price of $15.34 and 36.93% above the 52-week low of $7.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the DB stock price touched $12.43 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares have moved 14.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have changed -4.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.64 while the price target rests at a high of $17.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.45% from current levels.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,325.00%, compared to 25.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 102.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.01%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.19% with a share float percentage of 36.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft having a total of 579 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 98.78 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 4.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 67.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $804.77 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.30% shares in the company for having 88.92 million shares of worth $969.19 million while later fund manager owns 27.57 million shares of worth $279.01 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.