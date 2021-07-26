Bears Are Back On The Defensive As QuantumScape Corporation (QS) swung 0.45%

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.51B, closed the recent trade at $22.54 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.45% during that session. The QS stock price is -488.86% off its 52-week high price of $132.73 and 56.79% above the 52-week low of $9.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting 0.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the QS stock price touched $22.54 or saw a rise of 8.89%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved -73.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed -21.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -210.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.91% from the levels at last check today.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.90%, compared to 38.20% for the industry.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.62% with a share float percentage of 48.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.11 million shares worth more than $497.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, with the holding of over 7.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.81 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 3.73 million shares of worth $167.01 million while later fund manager owns 2.97 million shares of worth $132.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.