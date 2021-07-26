Analysts Are Recommending Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) As A Buy Candidate

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.84B, closed the last trade at $53.43 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The MPC stock price is -21.36% off its 52-week high price of $64.84 and 50.29% above the 52-week low of $26.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.73.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the MPC stock price touched $53.43 or saw a rise of 1.98%. Year-to-date, Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 29.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) have changed -13.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56.00 while the price target rests at a high of $83.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.81% from current levels.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.14%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 154.90% and 170.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.65 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.2 billion and $17.99 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.50% for the current quarter and 23.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.20% over the past 5 years.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.32 at a share yield of 4.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.69%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.30% with a share float percentage of 77.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 69.14 million shares worth more than $2.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 62.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.57 billion and represent 9.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 18.34 million shares of worth $758.37 million while later fund manager owns 17.21 million shares of worth $920.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.