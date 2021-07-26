Analysts Are Recommending Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) As A Buy Candidate

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) has a beta value of -1.65 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.83M, closed the recent trade at $9.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The APT stock price is -162.86% off its 52-week high price of $25.55 and 28.29% above the 52-week low of $6.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 873.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the APT stock price touched $9.72 or saw a rise of 6.54%. Year-to-date, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares have moved -11.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) have changed 24.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.75 while the price target rests at a high of $16.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -72.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.33% from the levels at last check today.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.77% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.57 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 102.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 751.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

APT Dividends

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.86% with a share float percentage of 48.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $11.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.46 million and represent 6.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $5.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $3.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.