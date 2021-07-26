An In-Depth Look At The Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.76B, closed the recent trade at $16.58 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 4.15% during that session. The FSR stock price is -92.76% off its 52-week high price of $31.96 and 47.53% above the 52-week low of $8.70. The 3-month trading volume is 11.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 4.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the FSR stock price touched $16.58 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved 8.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed -17.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -141.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.69% from the levels at last check today.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fisker Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.50%, compared to 21.10% for the industry.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.19% with a share float percentage of 47.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fisker Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 12.95 million shares worth more than $222.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.13 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 3.69 million shares of worth $63.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.62 million shares of worth $69.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.