An In-Depth Look At The Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has seen 3.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.04B, closed the last trade at $36.50 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 1.30% during that session. The ELAN stock price is -0.08% off its 52-week high price of $36.53 and 42.88% above the 52-week low of $20.85. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Sporting 1.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the ELAN stock price touched $36.50 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have moved 19.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have changed 4.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.55% from current levels.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 119.15%, compared to -5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 188.90% and 53.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.23 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $586.3 million and $889.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 110.30% for the current quarter and 22.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -792.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.83% with a share float percentage of 107.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated having a total of 636 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.15 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 41.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 billion and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 14.03 million shares of worth $413.13 million while later fund manager owns 13.29 million shares of worth $391.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.