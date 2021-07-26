An In-Depth Look At Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.16B, closed the last trade at $54.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -24.37% off its 52-week high price of $68.28 and 61.13% above the 52-week low of $21.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Sporting -0.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the LYFT stock price touched $54.90 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Lyft Inc. shares have moved 11.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed -10.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.36% from current levels.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.11%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.10% and 91.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.30%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $695.86 million for the current quarter. 32 have an estimated revenue figure of $863.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $339.35 million and $486.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 105.10% for the current quarter and 77.50% for the next.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.26% with a share float percentage of 97.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft Inc. having a total of 661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 47.54 million shares worth more than $3.0 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 21.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 billion and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.84% shares in the company for having 18.73 million shares of worth $1.04 billion while later fund manager owns 7.22 million shares of worth $456.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.