A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.65M, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The KIQ stock price is -131.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 958.25K shares.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the KIQ stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares have moved 13.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) have changed -9.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.30 while the price target rests at a high of $2.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -259.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -259.37% from the levels at last check today.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.14% over the past 6 months.

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.32% with a share float percentage of 4.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kelso Technologies Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 1.15 million shares worth more than $1.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC held 2.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tocqueville Asset Management L.p., with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.