A Detailed Analysis Of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.03B, closed the last trade at $85.48 per share which meant it gained $2.34 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The STX stock price is -24.26% off its 52-week high price of $106.22 and 49.08% above the 52-week low of $43.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Sporting 2.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the STX stock price touched $85.48 or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares have moved 37.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have changed 0.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $102.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.43% from current levels.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.43%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.20%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.87 billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.52 billion and $2.34 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.90% for the current quarter and 20.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -46.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.57%.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.68 at a share yield of 3.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.46%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.02% with a share float percentage of 89.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seagate Technology Holdings plc having a total of 1,010 institutions that hold shares in the company.