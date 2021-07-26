248.14% Gain Drives NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 113.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.09M, closed the last trade at $2.61 per share which meant it gained $1.86 on the day or 248.14% during that session. The NAOV stock price is 10.34% off its 52-week high price of $2.34 and 79.31% above the 52-week low of $0.54. The 3-month trading volume is 495.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Sporting 248.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the NAOV stock price touched $2.61 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, NanoVibronix Inc. shares have moved 241.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 262.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) have changed 204.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -302.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -302.3% from current levels.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 89.13% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.67% with a share float percentage of 7.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoVibronix Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.32 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.