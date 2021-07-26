-16.45% Fall Drives Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors – Marketing Sentinel
-16.45% Fall Drives Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.45M, closed the recent trade at $10.11 per share which meant it lost -$1.99 on the day or -16.45% during that session. The SNPX stock price is -42.43% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 74.28% above the 52-week low of $2.60. The 3-month trading volume is 494.81K shares.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Sporting -16.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/23/21 when the SNPX stock price touched $10.11 or saw a rise of 26.69%. Year-to-date, Synaptogenix Inc. shares have moved 101.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) have changed 13.08%.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 101.67% over the past 6 months.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.19% with a share float percentage of 17.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synaptogenix Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Captrust Financial Advisors with over 750.0 shares worth more than $6600.0. As of Mar 30, 2021, Captrust Financial Advisors held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 1405.0 shares of worth $10326.0 while later fund manager owns 272.0 shares of worth $1999.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

