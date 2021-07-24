Year-To-Date, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT) Price Has Increase 55.93%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.15% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the WTT share is $4.20, that puts it down -52.17 from that peak though still a striking 60.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $55.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 355.91K shares over the past three months.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WTT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) trade information

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) registered a -5.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.15% in intraday trading to $2.76 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.82%, and it has moved by 17.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 155.56%. The short interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) is 30040.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies a decrease of -0.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $2.75 respectively. As a result, WTT is trading at a premium of 0.36% off the target high and 0.36% off the low.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) shares have gone up 35.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against 46.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.39 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.43 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.00%. While earnings are projected to return 70.00% in 2021.

WTT Dividends

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT)’s Major holders

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. insiders own 9.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.77%, with the float percentage being 37.15%. Horton Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $3.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.48 million.