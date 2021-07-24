X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Is Increase 186.67%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.30% or -$1.32. The 52-week high for the XYF share is $17.88, that puts it down -144.6 from that peak though still a striking 80.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $419.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 524.92K shares over the past three months.

X Financial (XYF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. XYF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

X Financial (XYF) registered a -15.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.30% in intraday trading to $7.31 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.76%, and it has moved by -24.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 186.67%. The short interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 89610.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.10, which implies a decrease of -43.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.10 and $5.10 respectively. As a result, XYF is trading at a premium of 30.23% off the target high and 30.23% off the low.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -268.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.31% per annum.

XYF Dividends

X Financial is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 18 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

X Financial insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.90%, with the float percentage being 2.91%. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of AWH Capital, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF owns about 2595.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9653.0 market value.