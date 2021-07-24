Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) Has Dropped -6.29% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the WLL share is $73.15, that puts it down -51.86 from that peak though still a striking 72.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97B, and the average trade volume was 783.80K shares over the past three months.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WLL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.97.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $48.17 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.88%, and it has moved by -7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.38, which implies an increase of 22.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, WLL is trading at a discount of -66.08% off the target high and -3.8% off the low.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 102.30% this quarter and then jump 697.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $246.62 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.6 million and $192.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 166.70% and then jump by 27.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.19%. While earnings are projected to return 21.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

WLL Dividends

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Major holders

Whiting Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.64%, with the float percentage being 90.91%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.77 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $133.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $125.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Fixed Income Securities Fds-High Yield Corporate Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 4.23% of the stock, which is worth about $66.26 million.