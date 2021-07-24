What Should You Do With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the PTGX share is $48.70, that puts it down -3.57 from that peak though still a striking 69.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 422.26K shares over the past three months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PTGX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $47.02 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.62%, and it has moved by 8.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188.82%. The short interest in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is 3.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.14, which implies an increase of 6.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, PTGX is trading at a discount of -27.61% off the target high and 12.8% off the low.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares have gone up 110.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.31% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.40% this quarter and then drop -185.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.31 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.94 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.22 million and $2.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.60% and then jump by 36.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.60%. While earnings are projected to return 35.50% in 2021.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.91%, with the float percentage being 100.38%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.57 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $170.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.96 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 9.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $28.3 million.