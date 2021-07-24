We Just Learned Something New About ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) This Week With Its -0.71% Loss

During the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.33% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RWLK share is $6.00, that puts it down -331.65 from that peak though still a striking 29.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $66.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 637.94K shares over the past three months.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RWLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) registered a -7.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.33% in intraday trading to $1.39 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.71%, and it has moved by -21.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.72%. The short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 60.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, RWLK is trading at a discount of -151.8% off the target high and -151.8% off the low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares have gone down -47.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.07% against 18.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.67 million and $747k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.10% and then jump by 114.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.40%. While earnings are projected to return 69.50% in 2021.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders own 2.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.04%, with the float percentage being 13.32%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.91 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $4.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Series owns about 51610.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97542.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29639.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $71726.0.