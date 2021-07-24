urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Surged 4.73% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the UGRO share is $162.00, that puts it down -1457.69 from that peak though still a striking 96.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $109.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.30K shares over the past three months.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $10.40 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.65%, and it has moved by 4.73% in 30 days. The short interest in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 35.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, UGRO is trading at a discount of -53.85% off the target high and -53.85% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 44.10% in 2021.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

urban-gro Inc. insiders own 31.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.78%, with the float percentage being 4.05%. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46781.0 shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12450.0 shares, is of Flagship Harbor Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.