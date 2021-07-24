Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Have Dropped -46.61% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.71% or -$2.51. The 52-week high for the TPTX share is $141.30, that puts it down -117.18 from that peak though still a striking 16.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20B, and the average trade volume was 513.55K shares over the past three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. TPTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) registered a -3.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.71% in intraday trading to $65.06 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.40%, and it has moved by -18.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $152.50, which implies an increase of 57.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $178.00 respectively. As a result, TPTX is trading at a discount of -173.59% off the target high and -84.45% off the low.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares have gone down -50.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.08% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.60% this quarter and then drop -207.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -28.80% in 2021.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.46%, with the float percentage being 101.05%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.39 million shares (or 13.00% of all shares), a total value of $604.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $349.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $96.96 million.