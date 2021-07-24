The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.00% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the HNST share is $23.88, that puts it down -67.93 from that peak though still a striking 6.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) registered a -2.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.00% in intraday trading to $14.22 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.14%, and it has moved by -5.01% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.69, which implies an increase of 23.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, HNST is trading at a discount of -47.68% off the target high and -19.55% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.52 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.69 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 53.50% in 2021.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock insiders own 5.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.93%, with the float percentage being 62.07%. iShares Russell 2000 ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 0.63% of all shares), a total value of $9.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.9 million.