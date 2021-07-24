The Future Belongs To LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.94% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the LFVN share is $15.71, that puts it down -89.51 from that peak though still a striking 21.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $109.68M, and the average trade volume was 144.98K shares over the past three months.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LFVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) trade information

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) registered a 8.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.94% in intraday trading to $8.29 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.50%, and it has moved by 20.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 12.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, LFVN is trading at a discount of -14.6% off the target high and -14.6% off the low.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LifeVantage Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) shares have gone down -10.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.40% against 23.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.50%. While earnings are projected to return 59.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

LFVN Dividends

LifeVantage Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s Major holders

LifeVantage Corporation insiders own 9.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.31%, with the float percentage being 56.44%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $11.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 million.