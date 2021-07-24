The Current Price For Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TMDI share is $3.47, that puts it down -112.88 from that peak though still a striking 65.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $178.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 786.46K shares over the past three months.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.82%, and it has moved by -7.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.65%. The short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 2.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 59.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, TMDI is trading at a discount of -145.4% off the target high and -145.4% off the low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Titan Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) shares have gone down -38.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,300.00% against 18.80.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.71%, with the float percentage being 2.72%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 1.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 33451.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56866.0 market value.