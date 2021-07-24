The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) Received An 31.84% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the AAN share is $37.49, that puts it down -37.38 from that peak though still a striking 40.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.20. The company’s market capitalization is $909.85M, and the average trade volume was 342.48K shares over the past three months.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) trade information

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $27.29 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.12%, and it has moved by -18.07% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.50, which implies an increase of 23.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, AAN is trading at a discount of -53.9% off the target high and -13.59% off the low.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Aaron’s Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) shares have gone up 31.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.95% against 20.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $445.09 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $420.24 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.70%. While earnings are projected to return -5.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -12.10% per annum.

AAN Dividends

The Aaron’s Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Aaron’s Company Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s Major holders

The Aaron’s Company Inc. insiders own 2.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.19%, with the float percentage being 96.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 268 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.75 million shares (or 16.82% of all shares), a total value of $147.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $96.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $24.43 million.