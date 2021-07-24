The $8.81 Is The Price At Which Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.45% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $21.83, that puts it down -147.79 from that peak though still a striking 19.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) registered a -1.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.45% in intraday trading to $8.81 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.27%, and it has moved by -19.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.20%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 7.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.52 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc. insiders own 50.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.27%, with the float percentage being 53.34%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.48 million shares (or 9.69% of all shares), a total value of $237.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.63 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $88.53 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 16543.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value.