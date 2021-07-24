Should ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Revive After A -38.29% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CHX share is $30.48, that puts it down -38.29 from that peak though still a striking 68.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.87. The company’s market capitalization is $4.60B, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CHX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $22.04 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.34%, and it has moved by -17.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.96, which implies an increase of 21.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.70 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, CHX is trading at a discount of -49.73% off the target high and 1.54% off the low.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChampionX Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares have gone up 28.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 357.89% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 123.30% this quarter and then jump 433.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $719.79 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.90%. While earnings are projected to return -846.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.94% per annum.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s Major holders

ChampionX Corporation insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.15%, with the float percentage being 97.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.54 million shares (or 11.78% of all shares), a total value of $511.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $416.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 5.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.63 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $122.4 million.