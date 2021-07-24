Should Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Revive After A -29.22% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the AZUL share is $29.45, that puts it down -29.22 from that peak though still a striking 51.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. AZUL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.51.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Azul S.A. (AZUL) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $22.79 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.43%, and it has moved by -20.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.39%. The short interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is 10.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $139.22, which implies an increase of 83.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.63 and $225.00 respectively. As a result, AZUL is trading at a discount of -887.28% off the target high and -284.51% off the low.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Azul S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares have gone up 7.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.06% against 34.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -243.20% this quarter and then drop -178.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340.82 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $505.86 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.00%. While earnings are projected to return -349.30% in 2021.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Azul S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.19%, with the float percentage being 38.19%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.65 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $255.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.85 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.59 million, or about 4.13% of the stock, which is worth about $92.72 million.