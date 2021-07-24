Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Rose 52.38% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -15.99%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.92% or -$2.9. The 52-week high for the RCKT share is $67.48, that puts it down -46.47 from that peak though still a striking 52.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.94. The company’s market capitalization is $2.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 339.64K shares over the past three months.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. RCKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) registered a -5.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.92% in intraday trading to $46.07 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.99%, and it has moved by 7.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.92%. The short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is 8.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.70, which implies an increase of 34.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, RCKT is trading at a discount of -117.06% off the target high and -21.55% off the low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares have gone down -16.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.38% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -26.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.90%. While earnings are projected to return -60.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.80% per annum.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.17%, with the float percentage being 101.84%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.72 million shares (or 24.79% of all shares), a total value of $697.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $162.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $48.98 million.